Fire at East Side residence causes $15,000 in damage, authorities say
A fire on the East Side caused $15,000 in damage to a residence early Friday, authorities said.

The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire on the siding and soffit of a home on the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue at 12:50 a.m., spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. After putting out the exterior fire, more flames were found in the void spaces of the home and interior parts of the building were damaged as the fire was put out, Schuster said.

No one was inside the home during the fire and authorities contacted the property owner.

The case of the fire is under investigation.

