A fire at an apartment building in the town of Blooming Grove that displaced three people caused upwards of $20,000 in damages Friday, the Madison Fire Department stated.
Emergency personnel responded to the report of a second-floor residential fire just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Gardens Apartments, 3522 Evan Acres Rd. No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters contained to a single unit, though two other apartments were affecting during their response.
Residents of the apartment building boarded Madison Metro Transit buses for shelter at the Badger Harley Davidson Friday evening as Dane County was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
The American Red Cross helped arrange hotel rooms for two of the residents who couldn't return to their apartments, the Madison Fire Department stated.
The improper use of candles triggered the fire, according to the fire department.
Madison appears on a lot of 'best of' lists. Here are 25 of them
Best place to live
Madison took the top prize for
best place to live in 2021 and 2022 in a ranking by livability.com. It was also third in 2020. Madison was also listed as one of the best small cities in America by National Geographic in 2018.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best biking
It's been reported that Madison has more bikes than cars. The city ranked second among
best cities for bikes in 2020, though it dropped in the latest ranking.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best city for the young and broke
In 2018, Madison was ranked as the best city
if you're young and broke, citing a relatively low cost of living, a high number of young adults and short commute times.
JOHN HART -- State Journal
Best state capitals
In 2020, Madison ranked 3rd among
capital cities in which to live. Wallethub noted affordability and economic well-being as strengths.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best naked bike ride
While it ranked Madison 11th in best biking cities, LawnStarter put the city at No. 8 for
best naked bike ride in 2022. The list gave Madison high marks for bike friendliness, but the climate did not work in the city's favor.
Andy Manis
Most caring city
Wallethub named Madison the nation's
most caring city in 2021 (it previously had been ranked No. 2). The city was praised for the way it cares for its vulnerable populations.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Best remote work situation
As more people work remotely, they value internet coverage, cost of living and good weather. While winter works against this Wisconsin city, it still ranked first among
best places to live and work remotely in 2022.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best city for recent grads
In 2019, Madison was listed in the Top 10 best cities for recent college graduates.
Mike DeVries
Best School
U.S. News & World Reports named UW-Madison the
14th best public school in the country in 2022. Madison has also been ranked the most educated city in Wisconsin and
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best place for kids
The city was named the
best place in the U.S. to raise children in 2020, and the best city to raise a family in a separate ranking in 2018. That's largely because there are so many great experiences for children, such as the Vilas Zoo.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Best food truck
MSN put Madison on the list of best food trucks in America in 2021. This is El Burrito Loco food truck.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best college football
In 2019, Sports Illustrated named Madison college football's
greatest college town.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sportiest city
And in 2017, Madison was named the
fourth sportiest city by Men's Health magazine, for many of the same reasons that it's the best college football town.
Michael P. King
Best work-life balance
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art was one reason Madison was listed as the city with the
best work-life balance in 2020.
AMBER ARNOLD
Best city for runners
In 2021, Madison was ranked 9th among the
best city for runners. The listing noted pedestrian safety and the number of gyms. Madison also ranked in the top five for fittest cities in two separate rankings.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Best place to walk
In 2018, Madison ranked 2nd among walkable cities.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Most successful women
Madison is a great place for women, according to a ranking that listed the city as the
best place for successful women. Here, Jodie Jefferson is pictured at her Chicago-style fast food restaurant House of Flavas in Madison.
RUTHIE HAUGE
Best place to retire
Madison was listed as the
best place to retire by Money Magazine in 2021. The ranking listed activities and outdoor opportunities such as the Arboretum and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve as reasons to spend your golden years here.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Happiest city
Madison has come in at No. 2 among
America's happiest cities, as determined by Men's Health magazine, for two years in a row.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Most dog-friendly city
SmartAsset ranked Madison fifth in dog friendly cities, based largely on the fact that it has the most pet stores and vet officers per 10,000 establishments. It also has 4.1 dog parks for every 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly shops.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
