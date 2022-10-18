‘Find my’ feature leads officers to thief concealing Apple products in pizza box, Madison police say

The “Find my” feature led officers to a thief who was concealing stolen Apple products in a pizza box, Madison police reported.
At about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to an unidentified business in the 400 block of West Gilman St. for a reported theft. Officers were told a man had entered the store and took a MacBook, an iPad, an iPhone, and an older model iPod valued at about $2,500 and left the store, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
The "Find My," feature enabled officers to find the suspected thief in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue. The man, Gregory L. Lamb, 61, of Madison, was wearing the same clothing that he wore during the theft, and he was found concealing the stolen items in an old pizza box, Lisko said.
Lamb was jailed on tentative charges of theft, and misdemeanor and felony bail jumping, and the Apple items were returned to the store, Lisko said.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.