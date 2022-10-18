‘Find my’ feature leads officers to thief concealing Apple products in pizza box, Madison police say

The “Find my” feature led officers to a thief who was concealing stolen Apple products in a pizza box, Madison police reported.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to an unidentified business in the 400 block of West Gilman St. for a reported theft. Officers were told a man had entered the store and took a MacBook, an iPad, an iPhone, and an older model iPod valued at about $2,500 and left the store, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The "Find My," feature enabled officers to find the suspected thief in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue. The man, Gregory L. Lamb, 61, of Madison, was wearing the same clothing that he wore during the theft, and he was found concealing the stolen items in an old pizza box, Lisko said.

Lamb was jailed on tentative charges of theft, and misdemeanor and felony bail jumping, and the Apple items were returned to the store, Lisko said.