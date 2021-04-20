'Finally': Madison community leaders, police chief react to Chauvin verdict

Since taking over the MPD on Feb. 1, Barnes said he has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the city’s officers.

“I have not met one officer (in Madison) who thought that it was okay to treat a suspect in this manner, not one,” Barnes said. “I think that shows something because I’ve been in three different police agencies and I haven’t seen that.”

Boys and Girls Club president and CEO Michael Johnson was visibly shaken and in tears as he left the room after the verdict.

“My emotions were all over the place,” Johnson said. “You see these incidents happen all over the country and you see the criminal justice system. You just don’t see things like this work out in our favor. There’s a sense of relief and I’m just thankful that jury saw what we all saw with our own eyes. And I think it was just a step in the right direction for our country.”

Across the Square, Alexandria Millet watched CNN’s coverage of the verdict on her laptop while working from Michelangelo’s Coffee House on State Street. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student, 22, said she didn’t closely follow the trial of the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last May, but wanted to witness the decision when it was announced Tuesday afternoon.