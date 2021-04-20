'Finally': Madison community leaders, police chief react to Chauvin verdict

Tears and applause filled the downtown Madison headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Tuesday afternoon as a television showed Judge Peter Cahill reading guilty verdicts on three counts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on trial for the murder of George Floyd last May.
“I think ‘finally!’ If I could give you any word: ‘finally’. That a black person is actually having justice happen,” said Anthony Cooper, vice president of strategic partnerships and reentry services at Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development. “Finally.”
Joining Cooper at the office on the east side of Madison’s Capitol Square were several Black community leaders, including Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.
“This is hard,” Cooper said. “I have two sons I worry about. When they walk out the door everyone is afraid. We’re tired of it. We’re tired, there’s no other way of saying it. A young man had to die before we even came to this.”
Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury returned the verdict Tuesday after deliberating for just over ten hours. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charges, up to 25 years for the third-degree and up to 10 years for the second-degree manslaughter charge.
Last summer, protests and demonstrations erupted in Madison after Floyd’s death, which reopened the wounds of many cases around the country in which police officers have killed unarmed Black people, including Tony Robinson in Madison in 2015, with impunity.
Barnes, who took his post earlier this year, said the behavior and attitude that Chauvin demonstrated will not be the culture of the Madison Police Department under his leadership.
“I was anxious throughout the whole thing and my biggest emotion was that we had uncertainty in the face of a certain action,” Barnes said. “My emotions were really confused that we were waiting with bated breath for a decision that we all should have expected, which tells us we have a criminal justice system that sometimes treats people differently. I’m longing for the day when we’re not waiting with bated breath.”
But, Barnes said, there is still a long way to go.
“This is not a victory, it’s one step in one battle in the war for justice,” Barnes said. “And one battle doesn’t mean you won. I still have work to do. I think my police department is a great department. They’re learning, they’re willing to try new things, they are definitely forward thinking. It’s my responsibility to keep that momentum going with my group and to make sure that our culture is that this could never happen in Madison.”
Since taking over the MPD on Feb. 1, Barnes said he has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the city’s officers.
“I have not met one officer (in Madison) who thought that it was okay to treat a suspect in this manner, not one,” Barnes said. “I think that shows something because I’ve been in three different police agencies and I haven’t seen that.”
Boys and Girls Club president and CEO Michael Johnson was visibly shaken and in tears as he left the room after the verdict.
“My emotions were all over the place,” Johnson said. “You see these incidents happen all over the country and you see the criminal justice system. You just don’t see things like this work out in our favor. There’s a sense of relief and I’m just thankful that jury saw what we all saw with our own eyes. And I think it was just a step in the right direction for our country.”
Across the Square, Alexandria Millet watched CNN’s coverage of the verdict on her laptop while working from Michelangelo’s Coffee House on State Street. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student, 22, said she didn’t closely follow the trial of the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last May, but wanted to witness the decision when it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
“I knew this was going to be an important moment, so I wanted to watch,” she said. “I feel a little relieved, mostly for the Floyd family, but I think just in the bigger scheme of things it doesn’t feel like a dent in the bigger problems we’re facing, and also only a week after Daunte Wright was killed and Adam Toledo.”
Despite the guilty verdicts, justice remains elusive for other Black and brown men, she said.
“A lot of people killed by the cops don’t get justice. Eric Garner didn’t get a trial, Mike Brown didn’t get a trial. This is such a small thing. The biggest thing was this was on videotape,” Millet said. “There was international pressure. This one response of justice doesn’t mean something for a system that is completely unjust for Black people.”
Kim Gasper, 59, taped posters onto her silver Nissan car parked on the Capitol Square as a steady stream of cars drove by, honking.
“The reason what happened happened today is that 26 million of us marched all summer, all summer, 26 million people marched for Black Lives Matter all summer,” she said. She was one of them, marching every week, sometimes every day, she said.
Although she was happy with the jury’s decision, injustice persists, Gasper said. She has a Black son, 18, and said she fears for his safety with the police.
“I don’t feel a sense of relief, I didn’t expect anything else. There is a reason they had the chief of police and all of those law enforcement people speak against Chauvin,” she said, noting that law enforcement fears more angry protests. “This was them hanging one of their own out to dry.”
Elected officials react
At the state and federal levels, Wisconsin’s elected officials commended the verdict while stressing the need for an overhaul of the criminal justice system.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said the jury’s decision “must strengthen our resolve to take action,” while U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, emphasized that “the pursuit of justice and real reform to restore trust between communities and police must continue.”
“No more Black men or women must lose their lives,” Moore said. “Our work is far from over, we must continue fighting for change outside of that courtroom to improve our communities.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he hopes “the verdict ushers in a new era.”
“We all deserve better,” he said. “For starters, we need more prosecutors who won’t be afraid to bring charges.”
In an emailed statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that “justice would be George Floyd home with his family and friends.”
“But my hope is that this unanimous verdict will result in some small measure of healing as we work to bring change to policing across the nation and here in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement that Chauvin's conviction is an “important step in the pursuit of justice,'' while noting that no verdict can restore Floyd’s life.
“We can only hope and pray that this verdict signals the beginning of a reckoning in our nation that is way past due,” Parisi said. “There is still much work to be done, and our nation must acknowledge this in thought, voice and deed until all Black lives are treated with the same dignity, respect and fairness as others.”
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a statement following the guilty verdict that she physically felt the “relief of accountability and that justice--in this case--prevailed for Mr. Floyd and his family.”
“We continue to have significant work in transforming the criminal justice system, both nationally and here in Dane County,” Eicher said. “We must engage each other differently, leading with shared values and open hearts.”
The Madison City Council's newly installed leaders also issued a statement.
"While finding Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd gives us a feeling that justice has been done, the reality is that real justice will only be achieved when we address the inequities that lead to this tragedy, and all the similar tragedies that continue to occur," said Council President Syed Abbas and Vice President Arvina Martin. "We as a city need to work to address these inequities across our city government, and Black voices must be listened to and at the center throughout this process."
Abigail Becker and Briana Reilly contributed to this report.