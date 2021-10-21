Fights amid crowd of 100-plus students, parents outside East High bring 10-plus officers, Madison police say

More than 10 officers and a supervisor responded to fights amid a crowd of 100-plus students and parents outside East High School Wednesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Police found no one with injuries from the incident, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a fight involving students and parents at the Fourth Street entrance to East High, 2222 E. Washington Ave., Kimberley said.
As officers were responding, it was reported that a gold van left the area containing the students who were fighting, Kimberley said.
The first officer arriving at the scene found the crowd of more than 100 gathered in the middle of Fourth Street, with some appearing to want a fight. The lone officer used the PA on his squad car and its sirens in an attempt to disperse the crowd, which ignored the officer's efforts, Kimberley said.
Another fight broke out in the center of the group, and the officer continued verbal efforts to stop the fight while waiting for additional officers, Kimberley said.
The victim of the fight and friends were unwilling to speak to the officer and left in a white Dodge Journey, and officers were unable to positively identify suspects without a victim, Kimberley said.
As other officers arrived, the crowd dispersed and the suspects disappeared in the crowd. Police monitored the crowd as students went back to school, Kimberley said.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.