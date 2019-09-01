Around 50 people got into a physical fight on Olbrich Park Beach Saturday night, Madison police said.
Officers responded to the disturbance at the Olbrich Park Beach Shelter, 3400 Atwood Avenue, around 6 p.m., according to Madison police. Two large groups of people were fighting with each other.
Witnesses said they saw a man with a gun during the fight, but police did not find any weapons.
Madison police did not specify what sparked the fight.
Several people were given citations for tentative battery charges.