OLBRICH

Olbrich Park Beach

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Around 50 people got into a physical fight on Olbrich Park Beach Saturday night, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to the disturbance at the Olbrich Park Beach Shelter, 3400 Atwood Avenue, around 6 p.m., according to Madison police. Two large groups of people were fighting with each other. 

Witnesses said they saw a man with a gun during the fight, but police did not find any weapons. 

Madison police did not specify what sparked the fight. 

Several people were given citations for tentative battery charges. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.