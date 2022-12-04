Fight near UW campus leaves 1 stabbed, 1 arrested, Madison police say

A fight near UW campus early Sunday descended into violence with one person arrested after stabbing another, Madison police said.

The altercation on the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2 a.m. left one of the three people involved with non-life threatening knife wounds, Sgt. Alexander Lewein said in a statement.

Police arrested Dustin Hendrickson for the incident, according to jail records.

Witnesses left the scene before they could be contacted by police, Lewein said.