Fight draws 'substantial' police presence to Sherman Middle School in Madison, officials say

A fight among students prompted a lockout at Sherman Middle School in Madison Friday afternoon and drew a "substantial" police presence, according to the district.
Madison police said officers responded to the incident in the 1600 block of Ruskin Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Shabazz High School is in the same building as Sherman, but district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the altercation was a middle school incident.
LeMonds said there was a "substantial response" from law enforcement because of the activation of the lockout. The lockout status was lifted around 2:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, LeMonds said. The district will be determining consequences for all students involved by following the district's "Behavior Education Plan," LeMonds said.
"We are continuing to respond and investigate the incident," LeMonds said.
