Evans K. Chelanga

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for stabbing another man in the abdomen during a fight in the Village of Windsor Saturday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

When a deputy arrived at a home on the 4500 block of Golf Drive at about 7:53 p.m., he found numerous people, a "chaotic scene" and victim bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen, said Lt. Ira Simpson. 

Simpson said 26-year-old Evans K. Chelanga stabbed the victim during a "physical altercation."

Chelanga, of Windsor, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly causing injury and disorderly conduct, he said.  

The 25-year-old victim was taken to UW Hospital, where he had surgery on potentially life-threatening wounds. 

Chris Aadland is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

