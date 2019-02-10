Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for stabbing another man in the abdomen during a fight in the Village of Windsor Saturday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
When a deputy arrived at a home on the 4500 block of Golf Drive at about 7:53 p.m., he found numerous people, a "chaotic scene" and victim bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen, said Lt. Ira Simpson.
Simpson said 26-year-old Evans K. Chelanga stabbed the victim during a "physical altercation."
Chelanga, of Windsor, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly causing injury and disorderly conduct, he said.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to UW Hospital, where he had surgery on potentially life-threatening wounds.