A fight over pool chair spots at Goodman Pool turned physical Saturday with one woman getting punched and a pregnant woman getting kicked in the stomach, police said.
The woman who punched another woman also accidentally punched a police officer. She was arrested and taken to jail on tentative battery and disorderly conduct charges, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
Officers responded to reports of the fight at the pool, 306 West Olin Ave, around 4:30 p.m.
According to Koval:
A 38-year-old woman had saved three pool chairs with her belongings and went to the concession stand.
The 18-year-old woman, who was ultimately arrested, sat in the three chairs with her family, two women who were 20 and 29.
When the 38-year-old, who was identified as the victim, came back to the chairs, all of the women argued with each other. The victim tried to take her belongings and leave, but the 18-year-old punched her from behind.
When police arrived, the 18-year-old woman tried to punch the victim again, but punched a police officer instead.
During the struggle, the 29-year-old woman, who is pregnant, was kicked in the stomach by the victim.
The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and cited for disorderly conduct. The 20-year-old family member was also cited for disorderly conduct.
The 18-year-old woman was arrested on tentative charges of battery to law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct, and taken to jail.
The names of the women involved were not released.