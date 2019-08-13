A Sun Prairie man charged well after four others for a fatal home invasion robbery in 2017 on Madison's North Side pleaded guilty Tuesday to an armed robbery charge.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of being a party to felony murder was dismissed against Glenn B. Shead, 33, who was part of a group that set out to rob Michael Meaderds at his Northport Drive apartment on May 30, 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said a tentative recommendation agreed to by prosecutors and Shead's lawyer, Reed Cornia, would seek a sentence of eight years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision when Shead is sentenced by Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky on December 6.
That recommendation, she said, is contingent upon the findings of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report, which will be completed before Shead is sentenced.
Although the felony murder charge is being dismissed, McMiller said, Karofsky can still consider Shead's role in Meaderds' death when sentencing him for armed robbery under the agreement.
McMiller said Shead "was integral in setting up the armed robbery," getting into Meaderds' home to purportedly buy drugs before three others -- Steven Johnson, Emmanuel Johnson and Odum Carter -- burst in at Shead's signal. Carter is believed to be the one who then shot and killed Meaderds.
McMiller said Shead tried to give aid to Meaderds, holding a blanket to his wound after the shooting.
Carter, 32, of Madison, pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Emmanuel Johnson, 32, who pleaded guilty to armed robbery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Steven Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to three robberies, including the Meaderds robbery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Devon Davis, 28, who was part of the crew but didn't enter the apartment, pleaded guilty last year to armed robbery. His sentencing, intended to be last of the crew, will be on Dec. 20.