Fennimore woman dies in crash into culvert in Grant County, authorities say
Fennimore woman dies in crash into culvert in Grant County, authorities say

A Fennimore woman died in a crash off a road and into a culvert Tuesday afternoon in Grant County, authorities reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a van that had crashed into a creek on Roger Hollow Road near Townline Road in the town of Fennimore, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was heading north on Roger Hollow Road when it went off the road into the ditch on the west side of the road, hit a culvert and became airborne, ejecting the driver, Dreckman said.

The driver, Nicole R. Ronnfeldt, 29, was critically injured in the crash and taken by Lancaster EMS to Grant Regional Health Center, where she died, Dreckman said.

The crash, which is the sixth fatal crash in Grant County in 2021 and the third in three days, remains under investigation, Dreckman said.

