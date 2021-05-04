 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Female inmate with ‘medical concern’ dies at Green Lake County jail, authorities say
alert

Female inmate with ‘medical concern’ dies at Green Lake County jail, authorities say

Green Lake County squad new tight crop
Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

A female inmate with a “medical concern” died at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on Friday, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 8:34 p.m. Friday, Green Lake EMS was paged to the jail at 571 Highway A in Green Lake for a 43-year-old female inmate with a “medical concern,” Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a report.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed by jail guards and EMS personnel but the unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Vande Kolk said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Green Lake County Coroner’s Office, and state Department of Corrections, Vande Kolk said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics