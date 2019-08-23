Dane County jail cell, generic file photo
A female inmate at the Dane County Jail attempted suicide Thursday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies conducting a routine security check about 10:40 p.m. Thursday discovered the inmate gasping for breath, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputies immediately entered the woman’s cell and radioed for assistance. The inmate was found to have attempted suicide via ligature and an intentional airway obstruction, the release states.

The inmate was freed from the ligatures, medical staff attended to her, and she regained consciousness, and was transported to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When the inmate, who was not identified, is returned to the jail, she will be housed on suicide precautions until mental health staff conduct an evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman has been an inmate at the jail since May, is currently being held on a hold from the Department of Corrections.

