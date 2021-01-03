Female in 'critical condition' after being shot on East Side, Madison police say

Madison police are investigating after a female was shot on the East Side Sunday evening and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers responded to multiple calls of someone shot at the intersection of Eagan Road and Lien Road at about 7 p.m., Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a female who had been shot while in her vehicle, Woehrle said. The shots came from another vehicle.

Police did not release the victim's age. She was taken to a local hospital and was in "critical condition" Sunday evening, Woehrle said.

Woehrle said the investigation is "active and ongoing." Police declined to release information on possible suspects or whether they were close to making an arrest.

