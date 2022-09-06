Female driver pulled over by man impersonating officer, Rock County authorities say

A female driver was pulled over by a man impersonating a law enforcement officer last Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The stop occurred about 8:50 p.m. on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road in the town of Rock, and after a brief interaction with the female, the man allowed her to leave the traffic stop, Sgt. Shawn Natter said in a statement.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office learned of the incident on Friday via social media posts, and after speaking to the female driver, determined the traffic stop was not conducted by a law enforcement officer, Natter said.

The female driver said the man was driving a dark colored truck or SUV that had red and blue alternating lights in the upper front windshield. He was described as white, about 6-foot tall, in his early to mid-30s, with a slender build, brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black uniform short sleeve shirt, black pants, and black baseball hat with a duty belt; the female driver was uncertain what type of equipment may have been on the duty belt, Natter said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-7919. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Rock County Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.