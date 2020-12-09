Female dies in fiery crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

A female died in a fiery crash into a tree off a road in the town of La Prairie Township on Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 3 p.m. on South Van Allen Road, just north of East Maple Lane, Sgt. Clint Rowley said in a report.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the SUV already was fully engulfed in flames, with the only occupant a female in the driver’s seat, Rowley said.

The initial investigation determined that the SUV was southbound on South Van Allen approaching East Maple when it left the road, went into the east ditch, collided with a tree in the ditch line, and started on fire, Rowley said.

The identity of the female killed in the crash was not released.

