Female detained after male shot multiple times on Far East Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A female was detained after a male was shot multiple times on the Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Hayes Road about 10:15 p.m. on multiple reports of someone being shot, Sgt. James Imoehl said in a statement.

Arriving officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, Imoehl said.

A female known to the male also was found and she was detained, Imoehl said.

No names or further details were released, and the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.

