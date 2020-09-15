Female detained after male shot multiple times on Far East Side, Madison police say

A female was detained after a male was shot multiple times on the Far East Side Monday night, Madison police say
Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Hayes Road about 10:15 p.m. on multiple reports of someone being shot, Sgt. James Imoehl said in a statement.
Arriving officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for surgery and is expected to recover, Imoehl said.
A female known to the male also was found and she was detained, Imoehl said.
No names or further details were released, and the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.