A felon with a history of violence was arrested early Thursday after a police chase and crash, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Janesville officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection Tripp Road and Kellie Court. The driver was identified as Catherine M. Waite and she provided a false name for the male passenger. Waite stepped out of the vehicle and the passenger moved to the driver’s seat and drove off, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement.

The man, who was later identified as Shannon R. Patterson, drove off at high speed, fleeing officers until he crashed into a ditch at the intersection of South Hayner Road and Rockport Road and disabled the vehicle, Carrasco said.

Patterson then fled on foot until he was arrested in a field just northwest of the intersection he crashed at. Shannon was provided with medical treatment and held at the Rock County Jail, Carrasco said.

Patterson, 37, currently is on probation for felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver – cocaine, and has prior convictions for violent crimes that include aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and resisting/obstructing an officer causing substantial bodily harm, Carrasco said.

Patterson was tentatively charged with flee/elude officer, resist/obstruct officer, possess drug paraphernalia, operate after revocation due to alcohol, reckless driving, and felony probation warrant.

Waite, 37, was tentatively charged with resist/obstruct officer, operating after suspension, non-registration of auto, and operate motor vehicle without insurance.

