Felon made threats to use gun, tried to start fight on North Side, Madison police say

Paris P. Thompkins booking photo

Paris P. Thompkins.

 Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal

A felon made threats to use a gun and tried to start a fight on the North Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue on a report of a person with a gun, and witnesses at the scene reported that Paris P. Thompkins, 38, was apparently attempting to instigate a fight with people at the scene, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The witnesses said Thompkins also produced a gun and threatened to use it, though no shots were fired and no one was injured, Lisko said.

Officers found Thompkins at his nearby residence and arrested him on tentative charges of two counts of disorderly conduct while armed, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and a probation and parole warrant, Lisko said.

During the incident, Thompkins was with Coreatta D. Keys, 29, who also made threatening gestures and comments to the witnesses, but was not armed. Keys was cited for disorderly conduct and released, Lisko said.

