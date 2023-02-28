A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after being stopped in a stolen vehicle that contained evidence of drug dealing and a loaded handgun, Madison police reported.

Madison police were tipped to the stolen vehicle by another local police agency and responded to the 2500 block of Shopko Drive about 4:15 p.m. Saturday and arrested the driver, Deonte C. Thompson, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers in their search of the vehicle, found evidence of drug trafficking, including methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine powder and fentanyl, as well as a loaded handgun, which is illegal for Thompson to possess as he is a felon on probation, Fryer said.

Thompson, 31, was arrested on numerous tentative drug and gun charges, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping and a probation hold, Fryer said.