Felon arrested after gun spotted in his car in Downtown lot, Madison police say

A felon was arrested after a gun was spotted in his car in a Downtown parking lot on New Year’s Eve, Madison police reported.
At about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers on patrol in the Buckeye lot, 214 W. Gorham St., noticed a gun in plain view in a parked vehicle, with a window partially down, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The vehicle was registered to a man who did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and was a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a gun, Fryer said.
Marijuana also was found in the vehicle, Fryer said.
The vehicle owner, Arthur K. Johnson, 28, of Middleton, has a GPS device placed on him by the Department of Corrections and officers were able to find him at a nearby bar and arrest him on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver, and receiving stolen property, Fryer said.
