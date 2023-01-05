 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Felon arrested after gun spotted in his car in Downtown lot, Madison police say

A felon was arrested after a gun was spotted in his car in a Downtown parking lot on New Year’s Eve, Madison police reported.

At about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers on patrol in the Buckeye lot, 214 W. Gorham St., noticed a gun in plain view in a parked vehicle, with a window partially down, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

The vehicle was registered to a man who did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and was a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a gun, Fryer said.

Marijuana also was found in the vehicle, Fryer said.

The vehicle owner, Arthur K. Johnson, 28, of Middleton, has a GPS device placed on him by the Department of Corrections and officers were able to find him at a nearby bar and arrest him on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver, and receiving stolen property, Fryer said.

People are also reading…

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Alp ski resorts forced to adapt amid lack of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics