Feds seek 5 with possible connection to Madison firebombing, offer another reward

On Thursday, the ATF released images of five other people law enforcement believe “either participated in or have information related to” the firebombing.

“We are thrilled with the amount of response we received related to our previous reward,” ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz said in a statement. “Now we need the public’s help to identify these five individuals. This was a dangerous incident that put a number of lives at risk. The public’s safety and their ability to call 911 for help should never be put in jeopardy. We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”

Dane County Sheriff Dane Mahoney and acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl are both quoted in the statement asking the public to contact authorities if they recognize any of the five.

“I applaud the continued investigation of the Dane County Jail firebombing by the St. Paul Division of the ATF, along with the city of Madison Police and Fire departments,” Mahoney said. “This criminal act put hundreds of adults and children at significant risk of death or injury. We need the public’s help in identifying those responsible for this thoughtless act.”