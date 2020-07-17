Feds seek 5 with possible connection to Madison firebombing, offer another reward

The federal agency investigating the firebombing of a Downtown Madison government office during a Black Lives Matter protest last month has offered another reward for information in the case and released images of five more people it thinks might have been involved in the incident or who know people who were.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ reward of up to $5,000 follows the $5,000 it offered June 24 for information leading to the arrest of the person who threw a Molotov cocktail into a window of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. That attack at about 1 a.m. June 24 caused a small fire in a city engineering office, and while it was quickly extinguished, the Dane County 911 dispatch center had to be evacuated and could not take calls for a short time.
Police on June 30 arrested a “person of interest” in the case: 26-year-old Madison activist Marquon Clark, who also goes by the name Sire Gq. He has not been charged in state or federal court, according to online court records, but remains in the Dane County Jail on a suspected probation violation.
On Thursday, the ATF released images of five other people law enforcement believe “either participated in or have information related to” the firebombing.
“We are thrilled with the amount of response we received related to our previous reward,” ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz said in a statement. “Now we need the public’s help to identify these five individuals. This was a dangerous incident that put a number of lives at risk. The public’s safety and their ability to call 911 for help should never be put in jeopardy. We believe these people may have information from that morning that can help us better understand what happened and who might have been involved.”
Dane County Sheriff Dane Mahoney and acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl are both quoted in the statement asking the public to contact authorities if they recognize any of the five.
“I applaud the continued investigation of the Dane County Jail firebombing by the St. Paul Division of the ATF, along with the city of Madison Police and Fire departments,” Mahoney said. “This criminal act put hundreds of adults and children at significant risk of death or injury. We need the public’s help in identifying those responsible for this thoughtless act.”
Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the five is being asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.
Information can be submitted anonymously, but if the reward is sought, tipsters need to include their name and contact information. Information eligible for the reward must lead to the identification and confirmation or arrest and conviction of one or more of the five people, the ATF said.
In addition to the firebombing, protesters overnight on June 23 and 24 beat up Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter, of Milwaukee, for filming their activities, and tore down two statues on the Capitol grounds — the “Forward” statue of a woman named for the state’s motto and one of Union Army Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant and journalist who died of his wounds at the Civil War’s Battle of Chickamauga.
