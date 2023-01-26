 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feds file sex discrimination suit against against Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs

The U.S. Justice Department filed suit Thursday against the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, alleging the state agency sought to pay a female applicant less than similarly or less-qualified male applicants.

According to the complaint, Michelle Hartness was selected for a director position, but WDMA offered her a salary below the salary range stated in the job announcement. When Hartness pointed this out and asked for a salary commensurate with the range from the posting and her skills and experience, WDMA offered her the lowest salary in the range.

Hartness then asked for a salary consistent with her qualifications and on par with the man holding the other director position in the division, the Justice Department said. WDMA rejected her request and instead conducted another selection process and offered the director position to only men, at salaries significantly higher than the salary it offered Hartness.

WDMA ultimately hired a less-qualified man at a higher salary than it offered Hartness, the Justice Department said. 

The complaint alleges WDMA discriminated on the basis of sex in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits compensation discrimination and other forms of employment discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

WDMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

