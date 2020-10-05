Feds charge man with attempted arson in City-County Building fire

Federal authorities filed an attempted arson charge Monday against a man previously identified as a person of interest in the June 24 firebombing of the City-County Building during unrest over police violence.

The charge was issued in a criminal complaint against Marquon M. Clark, 26, of Madison, who was earlier charged in Dane County Circuit Court with taking part in toppling two statues on the state Capitol grounds the same night.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Madison, is accompanied by an affidavit written by a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent that states the agent had reviewed numerous surveillance videos and photos, including video taken by Clark himself earlier that night, that identify him as a person seen throwing a roll of paper towel that had been set on fire through a broken window at the CCB.

At the scene, police also found a clear plastic water bottle with a burned wick in the neck of the bottle, outside the CCB near where Clark had been standing, the affidavit states.

The fire set off an alarm and was quickly extinguished. In addition to city and county government offices and the Madison Police Department, it houses which houses the Dane County 911 Center, part of the Dane County Jail and the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.