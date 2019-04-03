Indicted only about 40 days ago on charges that he coerced a 14-year-old Tennessee girl to make child pornography and that he lied to the FBI, a Madison man now faces charges that he took the girl across state lines for sexual purposes.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday issued a superseding indictment that added the new charges against Bryan Rogers, 31, who was arrested on Jan. 31 after investigators found the girl, who had been reported missing from her home in Madisonville, Tennessee, in the basement of Rogers' mother's house on Madison's North Side.
The girl was reported missing on Jan. 14, when Rogers picked her up and drove her to Madison, where he kept her hidden until Jan. 31.
Rogers, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remains in custody. His trial is scheduled for July 15.
Federal prosecutors initially charged Rogers in a criminal complaint with coercing the girl to create child pornography by persuading her to record herself being sexually assaulted by an adult in her hometown. The video was to be used as evidence against a man whom she told Rogers had repeatedly assaulted her, court documents state.
An indictment issued on Feb. 20 added a charge that Rogers lied to the FBI on Jan. 31 when he told agents that she wasn't at his home, that he had only communicated with her over the internet, that he hadn't been to Tennessee since 2010 and that he did not drive to Tennessee to get the girl.
Prosecutors had said initially that they intended to seek a charge that Rogers transported the girl across state lines for sexual purposes, but it wasn't included in the Feb. 20 indictment.
On Wednesday, the grand jury issued a new indictment against Rogers that includes two such counts -- one for transporting the girl to Wisconsin from Tennessee on Jan. 14, another for transporting her from Missouri on Jan. 28. Rogers' lawyers wrote in a brief in February that Rogers and the girl drove to St. Louis and back on Jan. 27 and 28 and mailed the sexual assault video recording and a statement from the girl to the local FBI office in St. Louis.
Each of the transporting charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, or up to life.
The child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, or up to 30 years. Rogers faces up to five years if convicted of lying to the FBI.