Feds add gun possession charges to those already pending in Fitchburg robbery case

Federal authorities have charged a town of Madison man with three gun possession-related crimes, all stemming from an alleged armed robbery in Fitchburg last month in which police said he robbed a would-be marijuana customer of his cash and his gun.

Katoine L. Richardson, 19, who was charged last year with firing a gun during a struggle with Madison police officers on State Street, was free on $11,000 bail posted by local activists at the time he was arrested for the armed robbery, alleged to have happened in Fitchburg on March 18.

Charges in the Fitchburg incident comprised Richardson's 11th open criminal case.

On Friday, federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint that charged Richardson with receipt of a firearm by a person currently under indictment, receiving a stolen handgun and possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, all related to the Fitchburg incident for which Richardson already faces a 14-count criminal complaint in Dane County Circuit Court.

Following an initial appearance in circuit court on the robbery charge on March 24, Richardson was jailed on $30,000 bail.

Then last week, Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor declined a request by Richardson and his lawyer, state assistant public defender Stanley Woodard, to reduce Richardson's bail to about $7,500, which Woodard said Richardson and his family could pull together. Instead, Taylor said she would reduce it to no lower than $20,000.

"When I look at the cases in front of me, I'm not optimistic I'm going to get compliance," Taylor said. Richardson's behavior has been unchanged, she said, even when a lot of cash is posted on his behalf.

A warrant for the new federal charges was issued Friday. When Richardson eventually appears in federal court, a magistrate judge will decide whether Richardson will remain in custody or be released with a set of conditions to follow. The federal court in Madison generally does not set cash bail.

An FBI agent's affidavit filed with Richardson's federal charges largely mirrors the complaint filed last month in Dane County.

The affidavit states a man initially told police he was robbed while delivering food, then admitted that his marijuana dealer, "Kado," later identified as Richardson, had robbed him. After Richardson's arrest, the affidavit states, he admitted being present but denied taking the man's gun, pinning it on his accomplice, who was not identified. But Richardson said he had the stolen gun in his possession at some point, the affidavit states.

Last year, Richardson was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal firearm possession, resisting police and carrying a concealed weapon after an Oct. 10 incident on State Street. Police allege that during a struggle with police, who were trying to arrest Richardson for a suspected bond violation, he fired a shot. The gun was not pointed at anyone and the shot did not hit anyone.

One officer accidentally shot another during the incident, however, in what was deemed friendly fire.

