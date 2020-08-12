Federal lawsuit dismissed in basketball coach's sex assault of teen

A lawsuit filed by a woman who was repeatedly sexually assaulted as a teenager by her youth basketball coach in Madison has been dismissed by a federal judge, who found the federal court no longer has jurisdiction in the matter.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled Monday that because the only remaining claim brought by the woman was one under Wisconsin law, and not federal law, the case no longer belongs in federal court.
According to court documents, the 34-year-old woman, who filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe, was one of two women who said they were sexually assaulted as teens by Shelton Kingcade in the 1990s. After a trial in 2016, Kingcade was convicted of assaulting the girls and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The woman said Kingcade had begun sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old.
The woman's lawsuit originally sought damages from the Madison School District, Dane County, and Stephan Blue, who was director of the Dane County Neighborhood Intervention Program. It also sought damages from the Amateur Athletic Union, which the lawsuit states had organized and sanctioned basketball tournaments the woman, as a teen, attended with Kingcade as her coach. Some of the assaults occurred on those trips, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claimed Blue was aware of a previous conviction Kingcade had for sexual assault of a minor and that the county Department of Human Services failed to adequately investigate Kingcade before hiring him as basketball coach of the Madison Spartans Youth Basketball program, which was part of NIP. That earlier conviction was vacated in 1995 after Kingcade finished a first offenders program.
The lawsuit also claimed the school district also should have known about Kingcade's conviction when it hired him as a coach at Cherokee Middle School.
Kingcade was later varsity girls basketball coach at West High School.
Kingcade's convictions were upheld by a state appeals court in November. The state Supreme Court declined to review the case.
In April, the woman's attorneys amended the lawsuit to dismiss Dane County and Blue as defendants after they contended the statute of limitations had expired. The Madison School District was also dismissed as a defendant in April.
That left the AAU as a defendant. On Monday, Peterson also dismissed the claim against the AAU, stating in a brief ruling that the lawsuit's remaining claim only made a claim under Wisconsin law, not federal law. He dismissed the case because he said the federal court no longer had jurisdiction.
Jeffrey Herman of Herman Law Office in Boca Raton, Florida, which represented the woman in the case, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in the Madison area
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.