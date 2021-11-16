Federal judge tosses most of coffee shop's lawsuit against city and county over 2020 mask order

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a lawsuit filed by the owners of a Middleton coffee shop who resisted a local public health order last year aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. District Judge William Conley, in a 30-page ruling, wrote that Helbachs Cafe "has failed to put forth sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could find any violation of its rights were the result of a policy, custom or practice." He also ruled that its federal constitutional claims also failed.
Conley declined to rule on two claims made by Helbachs under state law, ordering them sent back to Dane County Circuit Court, where the case was originally filed on Aug. 10, 2020, before being moved to federal court only two days later.
Brent Eisberner, one of the lawyers representing Helbachs, said he would not comment on the ruling but he is "confident there will be additional filings related to the matter."
Helbachs, which had a café at 1824 Parmenter Street in Middleton and now operates on D'Onofrio Drive in Madison, sued the city of Madison and Dane County, along with Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich, PHMDC employee Bonnie Koenig and assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen. It sued after the business was cited for refusing to comply with an emergency public health order issued in July 2020 requiring that masks be worn inside businesses and that a sign be posted telling customers that masks were required.
It began when Casey Helbach, who managed the café, briefly put up a sign on its door telling customers, "This is a mask free zone. Please remove mask before entering." Although the sign was up for only about 30 minutes, a photo of it hit social media, and Public Health began receiving complaints about the café's lack of compliance.
One patron complained to Public Health that she had been asked to remove her mask while in the café. Based on that complaint and others, the café was issued a citation. The café would receive several other citations for continued non-compliance.
Finally, Public Health ordered Helbachs to comply with the emergency order and sign requirement or risk revocation of its license. After receiving that notice, Helbachs sued. Public Health ultimately did not proceed with license revocation.
In his 30-page ruling, Conley said Helbachs could not prove that the city and county put a policy in place that imposed speech restrictions on businesses, or that Public Health's investigation procedure and citation-writing practices violated the café's due process rights or punished it for exercising its free speech rights.
Conley also ruled Helbachs hadn't proven that Public Health had inadequately trained its investigators, or that the city of Madison is liable because of the actions of Paulsen and Heinrich as policymakers.
Conley also dismissed a claim that Public Health retaliated against the café owners' for exercising their free speech rights by hanging the "mask free" sign. Speech that goes beyond the abstract to encourage specific unlawful actions is not protected by the Constitution, Conley wrote.
"Whatever humorous intent Helbachs' part owner and manager Casey Helbach may have had on the morning of July 13, 2020," Conley wrote, "the First Amendment did not protect his placement of the 'Mask Free Zone' sign in the front window because the objective meaning of those words was an instruction to patrons to engage in an unlawful action immediately upon entering the café. Thus, the content of the sign in question went beyond protesting the county's mask policy."
Even if the cafe's free speech rights were protected, the retaliation claim still fails, Conley wrote. Helbachs didn't prove that Public Health's justification for signaling intent to revoke the cafe's license was done for any other reason besides the cafe's failure to comply with the public health order, he wrote.
Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality
To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.
Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.
Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.
Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.
"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."
As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.
The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.
Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.
Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.
Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.
Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.
Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.
As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.
"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."
Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.
The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.
Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction.
Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio
"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…