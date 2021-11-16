 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal judge tosses most of coffee shop's lawsuit against city and county over 2020 mask order
alert top story

Federal judge tosses most of coffee shop's lawsuit against city and county over 2020 mask order

A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a lawsuit filed by the owners of a Middleton coffee shop who resisted a local public health order last year aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

An Oklahoma epidemiologist helps assuage concerns about the accelerated vaccine development timeline.

U.S. District Judge William Conley, in a 30-page ruling, wrote that Helbachs Cafe "has failed to put forth sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could find any violation of its rights were the result of a policy, custom or practice." He also ruled that its federal constitutional claims also failed.

Conley declined to rule on two claims made by Helbachs under state law, ordering them sent back to Dane County Circuit Court, where the case was originally filed on Aug. 10, 2020, before being moved to federal court only two days later.

Brent Eisberner, one of the lawyers representing Helbachs, said he would not comment on the ruling but he is "confident there will be additional filings related to the matter."

Helbachs, which had a café at 1824 Parmenter Street in Middleton and now operates on D'Onofrio Drive in Madison, sued the city of Madison and Dane County, along with Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich, PHMDC employee Bonnie Koenig and assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen. It sued after the business was cited for refusing to comply with an emergency public health order issued in July 2020 requiring that masks be worn inside businesses and that a sign be posted telling customers that masks were required.

Download PDF Federal judge rules against Helbachs Cafe

It began when Casey Helbach, who managed the café, briefly put up a sign on its door telling customers, "This is a mask free zone. Please remove mask before entering." Although the sign was up for only about 30 minutes, a photo of it hit social media, and Public Health began receiving complaints about the café's lack of compliance.

One patron complained to Public Health that she had been asked to remove her mask while in the café. Based on that complaint and others, the café was issued a citation. The café would receive several other citations for continued non-compliance.

Finally, Public Health ordered Helbachs to comply with the emergency order and sign requirement or risk revocation of its license. After receiving that notice, Helbachs sued. Public Health ultimately did not proceed with license revocation.

U.S. District Judge William Conley (copy)

Conley

In his 30-page ruling, Conley said Helbachs could not prove that the city and county put a policy in place that imposed speech restrictions on businesses, or that Public Health's investigation procedure and citation-writing practices violated the café's due process rights or punished it for exercising its free speech rights.

Conley also ruled Helbachs hadn't proven that Public Health had inadequately trained its investigators, or that the city of Madison is liable because of the actions of Paulsen and Heinrich as policymakers.  

Conley also dismissed a claim that Public Health retaliated against the café owners' for exercising their free speech rights by hanging the "mask free" sign. Speech that goes beyond the abstract to encourage specific unlawful actions is not protected by the Constitution, Conley wrote.

"Whatever humorous intent Helbachs' part owner and manager Casey Helbach may have had on the morning of July 13, 2020," Conley wrote, "the First Amendment did not protect his placement of the 'Mask Free Zone' sign in the front window because the objective meaning of those words was an instruction to patrons to engage in an unlawful action immediately upon entering the café. Thus, the content of the sign in question went beyond protesting the county's mask policy."

Even if the cafe's free speech rights were protected, the retaliation claim still fails, Conley wrote. Helbachs didn't prove that Public Health's justification for signaling intent to revoke the cafe's license was done for any other reason besides the cafe's failure to comply with the public health order, he wrote.

Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality

To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out
Business News

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace
Business News

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future
Sponsored
sponsored

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future

  • 0

Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project
Business News

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access
Business News
topical

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up
Business News

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief
Sponsored
sponsored

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic
Business News
top story

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants
Food & Drink

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects
Local News

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
Sponsored
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. 

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub
Business News

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors
Business News

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."

Up Close & Musical
Sponsored
sponsored

Up Close & Musical

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall
Arts and Theater
top story

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it
Arts and Theater

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction. 

Sponsored
sponsored

Positioning for a post-pandemic world

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?
Local News
top story

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?

  • 0

"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
Local News
alert top story

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

  • 0

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics