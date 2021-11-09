Federal judge throws out police dog excessive force lawsuit against town of Madison and Fitchburg

Although she wrote that a woman bitten by a police dog did not deserve it, a federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit against the city of Fitchburg and the town of Madison and two police officers because the law as it stands entitles the officers to immunity from liability.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb, in a written decision, said Martinique Walker was not armed, was not involved in the suspected theft of a vehicle and as a passenger in a car driven at high speed to elude police was not responsible for the driver's behavior.
"She was the victim of very unfortunate circumstances, and was understandably scared when she found herself surrounded by several officers with guns drawn and barking dogs," Crabb wrote. "However, because defendants have raised the defense of qualified immunity, the court's task is not to determine whether plaintiff's injuries were deserved, regrettable or preventable."
Crabb wrote she had to decide whether the facts, considered in a light favorable to Walker, showed that the officers violated a constitutional right.
"Although the outcome of this incident was unfortunate," Crabb wrote, "not every officer would have known that the defendants' conduct under the circumstances was, beyond question, a violation of the Fourth Amendment. Thus, the defendants are entitled to qualified immunity, and the plaintiff's claims must be dismissed."
Walker's lawyers, John Bradley and Randal Resch, did not immediately comment.
Walker sued the officers in June 2020 after she was bitten by a police dog about a year earlier following a police chase.
On June 18, 2019, Walker was looking for a ride and was picked up by an acquaintance, Ana Brindley. Around the same time, Monona police, and later town of Madison police, were looking for a stolen vehicle. During that pursuit, shots were fired at police.
Police were later told that a red Chevrolet Impala, like one driven by Brindley, may have tried to pick up the stolen vehicle suspects. Police tried to stop the Impala, and Brindley, who was intoxicated, did not stop but led police on a chase at speeds over 100 mph.
Police were able to puncture the car's tires, but Brindley continued to drive on its rims. She stopped in a cul-de-sac in Fitchburg. Walker did not know why police were trying to stop Brindley, or why she refused to stop.
Police surrounded the Impala, but its occupants did not get out. Officers could not see into the car through its heavily-tinted windows. Brindley, Walker and another person remained in the car for more than 10 minutes. The standoff was captured on video.
Walker then opened the front passenger door and got out. She was ordered to put her hands up walk backward toward officers or a police dog would bite her. Instead, she threw her purse to the ground, then pointed at it. She was told not to reach for it.
Walker walked away from the Impala and sat down on some grass near the purse. She said she couldn't walk toward the officers.
The man in the car's back seat got out and followed the officers' instructions to back up toward them. Walker continued to sit on the ground and was warned by town of Madison Sgt. James Brown to walk toward police or she would get bit by the dog.
Walker demanded that she be allowed to get her phone. Brown ordered the dog to bite her. The bite lasted between 10 and 14 seconds. Officers moved in and handcuffed Walker. Brindley was also arrested.
In her lawsuit, Walker said Brown used excessive force when he ordered the dog to attack her and that Fitchburg police Officer Jacob Ostrowski failed to intervene.
While Crabb said the dog attack was unnecessary, the law as it stands entitles the officers to qualified immunity.
"After reviewing footage of the car chase, stand-off and dog bite from several angles, I find it clear that the entire situation was extremely tense and dangerous for all involved," Crabb wrote. "With the benefit of hindsight, the dog bite might have been avoided. However, defendants did not violate any clearly established law by using the canine to apprehend plaintiff under the circumstances."
Relying on a 2016 federal appeals court decision involving the use of a police dog, which found that "officers cannot use significant force on a non-resisting or passively resisting suspect," Walker's attorneys contended her rights had been violated.
But Crabb wrote that in looking at the specifics of that case, as courts are instructed to do, and comparing them to the facts in Walker's case, the two are dissimilar enough to be distinguishable.
The other case involved a man who was surrendering to police and was not believed to be armed but was attacked and injured by a police dog anyway. In Walker's case, Crabb wrote, police could not tell whether anyone in the Impala was armed or dangerous. Walker also had been repeatedly warned the dog would bite her if she did not obey police.
"In this case, defendants faced a situation that was dangerous, tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving -- precisely the context in which the Supreme Court has counseled courts to make allowances for on-the-scene decisions about the amount of force that is necessary," Crabb wrote, even if it later "may seem unnecessary in the peace of a judge's chambers."