Federal judge throws out police dog excessive force lawsuit against town of Madison and Fitchburg

Walker's lawyers, John Bradley and Randal Resch, did not immediately comment.

Walker sued the officers in June 2020 after she was bitten by a police dog about a year earlier following a police chase.

On June 18, 2019, Walker was looking for a ride and was picked up by an acquaintance, Ana Brindley. Around the same time, Monona police, and later town of Madison police, were looking for a stolen vehicle. During that pursuit, shots were fired at police.

Police were later told that a red Chevrolet Impala, like one driven by Brindley, may have tried to pick up the stolen vehicle suspects. Police tried to stop the Impala, and Brindley, who was intoxicated, did not stop but led police on a chase at speeds over 100 mph.

Police were able to puncture the car's tires, but Brindley continued to drive on its rims. She stopped in a cul-de-sac in Fitchburg. Walker did not know why police were trying to stop Brindley, or why she refused to stop.

Police surrounded the Impala, but its occupants did not get out. Officers could not see into the car through its heavily-tinted windows. Brindley, Walker and another person remained in the car for more than 10 minutes. The standoff was captured on video.