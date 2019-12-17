Federal judge orders 3 years in prison for former Cassville company CFO

The former chief financial officer of a Cassville loudspeaker components maker and its sister firm was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for embezzlement.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson also ordered Curtis A. Tarver, 54, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, to repay just over $1 million to Rapid Die and Molding in Cassville and Hawley Products of Paducah, Kentucky. Tarver pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August.

The three-year sentence handed down by Peterson was recommended jointly by prosecutors and by Tarver's lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni.

According to a sentencing memorandum written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner, Todd Yocum, who owns both companies, discovered in early 2018 unauthorized purchases in the companies' accounts and unexplained payments for renovations at Tarver's house in Cassville.

