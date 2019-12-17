Federal judge orders 3 years in prison for former Cassville company CFO

The former chief financial officer of a Cassville loudspeaker components maker and its sister firm was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for embezzlement.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson also ordered Curtis A. Tarver, 54, of Spring Grove, Minnesota, to repay just over $1 million to Rapid Die and Molding in Cassville and Hawley Products of Paducah, Kentucky. Tarver pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August.
The three-year sentence handed down by Peterson was recommended jointly by prosecutors and by Tarver's lawyer, federal defender Joseph Bugni.
According to a sentencing memorandum written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner, Todd Yocum, who owns both companies, discovered in early 2018 unauthorized purchases in the companies' accounts and unexplained payments for renovations at Tarver's house in Cassville.
Yocum later met with Tarver and during a recorded meeting, Wegner wrote, and Tarver admitted embezzling money over a long period of time. After Tarver was fired, an FBI investigation found Tarver had taken company money using a variety of means, amounting to just over $1 million between 2006 and 2018.
"During this time, the defendant meticulously planned and executed a multi-faceted embezzlement scheme that allowed him to steal money from the companies without ever raising Yocum's suspicion," Wegner wrote.
Bugni, in his sentencing memorandum, wrote Tarver feels far more remorse for his actions than Yocum or the government can say. And he wrote Tarver does not present a risk to re-offend.
"He's not a grifter," Bugni wrote. "He's not moving from con to con. He's not someone who relishes a criminal lifestyle or otherwise lacks the ability to support himself, so that all he can do is lie and steal."
Tarver was ordered to report in January to a federal prison to be designated.