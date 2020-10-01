Federal judge orders home detention for man whose arrest sparked unrest

A man whose arrest in June sparked a protest Downtown that led to the toppling of two statues and the firebombing of the City-County Building was ordered released from jail Thursday by a federal judge.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker made it clear that while he is releasing Devonere Johnson to an around-the-clock lockdown at his Downtown apartment, with GPS monitoring, he remains skeptical that Johnson will follow the conditions placed on him for release.

"I'm not saying it's the right thing to let you out, but I'm going to let you prove me wrong," Crocker said near the end of an hourlong hearing held by video in U.S. District Court in Madison.

Johnson, 28, of Madison, is charged in federal court with extortion after it was alleged he demanded money from at least one Downtown business owner in exchange for not calling for the destruction of that business. He also faces other felony and misdemeanor charges in Dane County Circuit Court. His bail in the other cases, totaling $1,650, has been paid, leaving the federal charge all that was keeping him in jail.