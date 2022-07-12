Federal judge hands down 20-year sentence for child sex abuse to Darlington man

A federal judge in Madison sentenced a Darlington man Tuesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls and using them to create child pornography.

Josiah Creasey, 35, assaulted the girls between 2017 and 2019 beginning when they were 9 and 10 years old, and took videos and photos of the assaults, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He also placed a hidden camera in a bathroom to capture nude images of the girls, along with one other girl.

Creasey was arrested in March 2021 after police received a tip that he uploaded more than 40 images of child pornography to the internet. He pleaded guilty in April to using minors to produce child pornography.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson told Creasey that with the sentence, he wanted to send a message to the public and the victims that he takes the crime seriously. Peterson also said Creasey is a risk to re-offend because of his sexual attraction to children, and said Creasey lacks self-understanding.

The 20-year sentence will be followed by a life term of supervised release.

In a sentencing memorandum, Creasey’s lawyer, Alex Vlisides, asked for a 15-year sentence, the minimum recommended under a plea agreement, writing that Creasey is himself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who needs sex offender and mental health treatment, which would best protect the public.