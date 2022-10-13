Federal grand jury indicts Madison man for dealing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine

A federal grand jury has indicted a Madison man on charges of dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, authorities reported.

Roland J. Scott III, 20, was charged with distributing heroin, distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, two counts of distributing fentanyl, and possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that the offenses occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 7, 2021; that from Oct. 5-7, 2021, Scott used and maintained a place for the purpose of distributing heroin and fentanyl; and that on June 30, Scott possessed 400 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessed cocaine with intent to distribute, and possessed a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, O’Shea said.

The charges against Scott are the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.