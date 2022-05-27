 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Federal grand jury indicts Madison man for 2 armed robberies

Judge's red gavel generic file photo

A Madison man was charged Wednesday in federal court with the armed robberies of two Madison businesses, authorities reported.

Scott C. Tolliver, 42, Madison, Wisconsin, was indicted by a grand jury for the April 15 armed robberies of McDonald’s, 1102 Regent St., and Walgreens, 311 East Campus Mall, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

If convicted, Tolliver faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

Madison police arrested Tolliver on April 19.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics