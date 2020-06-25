Federal ATF offering up to $5K reward in 'fire-bombing' of City County Building

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the person responsible for the "fire-bombing" of the City-County Building early Wednesday morning.
At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a person threw an incendiary device into the City-County Building, 211 S. Carrol St., which houses the 911 communications center and Madison Police Department, starting a small fire, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, told the State Journal early Wednesday morning that a Molotov cocktail was used to start the fire.
The person with the device is seen in the accompanying photos.
"We are looking to the public to help us identify this individual," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division said in a statement. "This is a serious crime that put a number of lives at risk. Acts like this will not be tolerated. If you know who threw this device, ATF is offering up to $5,000 for information."
Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com.
Police said that information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, contact information must be included. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual.
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Former store clerk gets probation for cashing stolen $25K lottery ticket
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say
Suspect taken into custody after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say
Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say
‘Parking rage’: Knife-wielding woman flees when other driver calls 911, Madison police say
Man arrested for battering woman holding baby, injuring police dog, authorities say
Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say
15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say
5 injured when intoxicated SUV driver crashes into Metro bus on West Side, Madison police say
2 arrested after abandoning stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on North Side, Madison police say
North Side resident suffers minor injury dodging sword swung by neighbor, Madison police say
Man charged with attempted homicide in weekend Madison shooting
WDE Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces 5th OWI after nearly dying in motorcycle crash, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.