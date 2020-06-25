You are the owner of this article.
Federal ATF offering up to $5K reward in 'fire-bombing' of City County Building
Fire-bombing City-County Building 2

 Madison Police Department
Fire-bombing City-County Building 1

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension, and conviction of the person responsible for the "fire-bombing" of the City-County Building early Wednesday morning.

At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a person threw an incendiary device into the City-County Building, 211 S. Carrol St., which houses the 911 communications center and Madison Police Department, starting a small fire, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, told the State Journal early Wednesday morning that a Molotov cocktail was used to start the fire.

The person with the device is seen in the accompanying photos.

"We are looking to the public to help us identify this individual," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division said in a statement. "This is a serious crime that put a number of lives at risk. Acts like this will not be tolerated. If you know who threw this device, ATF is offering up to $5,000 for information."

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Police said that information can be submitted anonymously, but if a reward is sought, contact information must be included. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

