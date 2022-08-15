Federal appeals court rejects coffee shop's free speech claim against city of Madison

A federal appeals court affirmed Tuesday that the city of Madison did not violate the free speech rights of a former Middleton and Madison coffee shop when it cited the business for violating local public health orders after the shop briefly posted a sign saying "this is a mask free zone."
Even though Helbachs Cafe saw protests at the store, took flak on social media and was the subject of news coverage in the wake of the city's actions to enforce a then-existing COVID-19 mask mandate, those "actions were not part of a larger pattern or practice of retaliation," the court ruled.
Helbachs' attorney Brent Eisberner said he'd need to speak to his clients about whether to appeal the court's decision, but said such further legal action would "probably not" happen. The shop had locations on Parmenter Street in Middleton and on D'Onofrio Drive in Madison. It has since closed and attempts to reach someone with the company were not successful.
Helbachs sued the city, Dane County and three of their employees after the business was cited for refusing to comply with an emergency public health order issued in July 2020 requiring that masks be worn inside businesses and that a sign be posted telling customers that masks were required.
Casey Helbach, who managed the Middleton café, briefly put up a sign on its door that month telling customers, "This is a mask free zone. Please remove mask before entering." Although the sign was up for only about 30 minutes, a photo of it hit social media, and Public Health Madison and Dane County began receiving complaints about the café's lack of compliance.
One patron complained to Public Health that she had been asked to remove her mask while in the café. Based on that complaint and others, the café was issued a citation. The café would receive several other citations for continued noncompliance.
Finally, Public Health ordered Helbachs to comply with the emergency order and sign a requirement or risk revocation of its license. After receiving that notice, Helbachs sued in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 10, 2020. The suit was moved to federal court two days later.
The citations against Helbachs were later dismissed and Public Health did not try to revoke its license.
Madison city attorney Mike Haas said Monday was the first he'd seen the decision and the city had no immediate comment.
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
A third of UW-Madison’s COVID-19 cases for the entire school year came in the four weeks after students started moving into the dorms.
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
The nursing student learned about end-of-life care in lectures. She had to put that knowledge to the test last year.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
COVID-19 complicated the transition for all freshmen last year, but especially for students who started their college careers from home. For one family, those complications were multiplied by four.