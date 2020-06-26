FBI to join local investigation into potential hate crime against burned Madison woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police said Friday the FBI is joining its investigation into an incident in which a biracial African American woman said a group of four white men hurled a racial epithet at her before spraying her face with lighter fluid and setting her on fire.

The woman, 18-year-old Althea Bernstein, of Madison, said she suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face in the incident early Wednesday. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Friday the detective investigating the case is still reviewing any possible surveillance video of the incident and gathering other evidence, and has been in touch with Bernstein.

The FBI's Milwaukee office did not respond to a request for comment.

Bernstein has told police and the news website Madison365 that she was waiting at a stoplight in her vehicle at State Street, possibly while on Gorman Street, with her driver's side window down at about 1 a.m. when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

