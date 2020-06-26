FBI to join local investigation into alleged burning attack on Madison woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police on Friday said the FBI is joining its investigation into an incident early Wednesday morning in which a biracial African American Madison woman says a group of four white men hurled a racial epithet at her before spraying her face with lighter fluid and setting her on fire.

The woman, 18-year-old Althea Bernstein, has said she suffered second- and third-degree burns to her face. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Friday morning that the detective investigating the case is still reviewing any possible surveillance video of the incident and gathering other evidence, and has been in touch with Bernstein.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The FBI's Milwaukee office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bernstein has told police and the website Madison365 that she was waiting at a stoplight in her vehicle at State Street, possibly while on Gorman Street, with her driver's side window down at about 1 a.m. when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.