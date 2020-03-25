FBI seeks help in identifying suspects in multiple armed robberies in Madison area

The FBI Milwaukee Division said it is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects in the accompanying picture who are responsible for the armed robberies of multiple gas stations and a hotel in the Madison area between Nov. 28 and Jan. 7.

The two are believed responsible for the armed robberies of the BP, 2932 Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg, on Nov. 28; Capitol Petro Mart, 2770 S. Syene Road in Fitchburg, on Dec. 21; the Magnuson Grand Hotel, 3510 Millpond Road in the town of Blooming Grove, on Dec. 29; and 7-Eleven, 2216 University Ave., on Jan. 7, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

In each robbery, the two suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns, approached a clerk, handed them a black bag, and demanded money, DeSpain said.

Both suspects are described as black males between the ages of 18 and 25, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, and 150 to 180 pounds, DeSpain said.

In all of the robberies, one suspect wore all black clothing, white tennis shoes, white/gray nitrile coated gloves, and a half white and half black full face mask, while the second wore all black clothing, black tennis shoes, blue/gray nitrile coated gloves, and a white or black balaclava style mask, DeSpain said.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Division at 414-276-4684, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

