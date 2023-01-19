FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on firebombing of Madison anti-abortion group

The FBI on Thursday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for firebombing the offices of an anti-abortion group in May shortly after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft decision indicated the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the offices of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane, on Madison's North Side early in the morning of May 8. Spray-painted on the exterior of the building was "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either," the A-like symbol for anarchy and the number 1312, which is sometimes used as a numerical representation of the anti-police slogan "all cops are bastards."

No one was hurt in the attack.

On June 24, the Supreme Court formally overturned Roe, which legalized abortion nationwide, and early the next month two Christian organizations in Madison were hit with abortion-rights and anti-police graffiti.

Overnight July 1-2, someone spray-painted "We support abortion" on a wall at Abundant Life Christian School, 4901 E. Buckeye Road, and spray-painted anti-police graffiti on a sign.

Around the same time, St. Bernard Catholic Church at 2450 Atwood Ave. was vandalized with graffiti criticizing police and opponents of abortion, with "Let's talk about all the native kids you've killed!" written on the church's door in blue spray-paint, potentially in reference to the Catholic Church's historical role in colonization.

Madison police said they believed the July incidents are related.

A group calling itself Jane's Revenge on May 8 claimed responsibility for the Wisconsin Family Action Attack — the first it what it claimed was a string of similar attacks it made on anti-abortion organizations around the country.

Such attacks surged in the wake of the decision to overturn Roe. There is also a long history of violence and even murder committed by anti-abortion extremists against abortion-rights supporters.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer on Thursday said the May 8 attack on Wisconsin Family action remains under investigation with the help of federal law enforcement, and police hope the FBI reward spurs people to come forward with information. She did not immediately respond to an email seeking information about the progress of the investigations into the graffiti left at the church and school.

An FBI spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting comment on the progress of its investigation into the May attack.

