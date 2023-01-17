 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FBI offers $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of serial robber

The FBI is offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing four Culver's restaurants and a Best Buy.

Suspect 1.png

The man is described as white with brown hair and a brown goatee and about 6-feet-5-inches tall and 300 pounds. He is tied to a string of robberies from Sep. 26 to Dec. 5 at Culver's locations in Janesville, Lake Mills, Mequon and Beloit and a Best Buy in Janesville.

suspect 2.jfif

The FBI says that in the Culver's robberies, the man drove up to the restaurants' drive-thru windows and handed the cashier a note demanding money while implying he had weapon.

He reportedly drives a red four-door Jeep Wrangler with no license plates, the agency said, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call the FBI at 414-276-4684 or 911.

