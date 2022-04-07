Faulty chemical mix causes evacuation at Fond du Lac plant

FOND DU LAC — A Fond du Lac plant and some neighbors have been evacuated after a faulty chemical mixture at the business caused a yellow fog to dissipate from the building.

About 90 to 100 employees were evacuated from the Milk Specialties plant Thursday.

The exact concentration and type of gas is not known, but fire officials believe it includes chlorine, WLUK-TV reported.

Neighbors were also part of the mandatory evacuation. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team is on the scene.

According to the company’s website, Milk Specialties makes nutritional products for people and animals using milk byproducts.