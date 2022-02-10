Father of 5-year-old boy left behind on school bus sues, cites failures to inspect the bus

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the father of a 5-year-old boy who was abandoned on a school bus last year after the driver finished her route says both he and his son were traumatized by the experience and that his son still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court against Badger Bus Transportation Group and the Madison School District, along with the insurers of both entities, alleges that Badger and the district were negligent in their care of the boy. On April 7, he was left alone in the bus by the driver, who had not inspected the bus before leaving it parked at Badger's facility near the Beltline.

The experience left both father and son with severe emotional distress, the lawsuit states. The boy's father, Antonio Watson, said he had to quit his job so he could take his son to and from school each day because the boy now refuses to ride a school bus.

According to the lawsuit, an electronic "child reminder" system on the bus had been disengaged, which allowed the driver to leave the bus without being reminded to look for any children who may have been left behind.

Video from an onboard camera system showed that after the driver exited and locked the bus, the boy remained seated, then became upset and started to cry when he realized he was alone. Eventually, the lawsuit states, the boy figured out how to open the emergency back door and jumped out.

He wandered alone in the area of John Nolen Drive and the Beltline before a passing motorist noticed the boy, alone and upset, and took him into her car and called police, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for alleged emotional distress caused to the boy and his father, and mental harm caused to the boy.

A Madison School District spokesperson said the district does not comment on pending litigation. Badger Bus did had not responded to a request for comment Thursday.

After the incident last year, Badger called the driver's error "absolutely unacceptable" and said the driver and an onboard bus attendant had been fired.

"In light of this very unfortunate and regrettable incident, we will be reinforcing our post-trip inspection training through daily communication," the company said last year.

The school district said last year that its contractually required procedures with Badger "are specifically designed to ensure these kinds of incidents do not happen, and those procedures were not followed."

According to the lawsuit:

The district has had a contract with Badger since 2014.

The 2020-21 school year was the boy's first, and he was enrolled for kindergarten at Lake View Elementary School. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had only started to attend school in person on March 9. On March 16, he began attending an after-school program at Lake View.

After the program, the boy boarded a bus with other children. As the driver dropped off children she skipped the boy's stop, where his father was waiting. Neither the bus attendant nor the driver later inspected the bus, as required by state administrative code and Badger's contract with the district.

The driver dropped off the attendant before heading to the Badger facility on East Rusk Avenue.

The boy was to be dropped off at a bus stop near his home at 5:35 p.m. each day, where his father waited. But Watson became anxious when the bus still hadn't arrived at 5:45 p.m. He continued to wait, and after 6 p.m. he called his son's kindergarten teacher, who did not know where the boy was. There was no answer from Madison School & Community Recreation, which ran the after-school program.

Watson then called Madison police, who tried several times to reach anyone at Badger.

Watson became increasingly panicked.

"He had difficulty breathing and felt as if he was dying," the lawsuit states. As time passed, he feared the worst.

Eventually, Watson received a call from police telling him his son was found and had been brought to a hotel on John Nolen Drive.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.