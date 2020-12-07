Father charged with reckless homicide in death of infant son; mother charged with neglect

Police examined the couple's phones and found references to the leg injury, including text messages about what to tell Martinez's mother if she asked about the leg.

There were no indications the boy saw a doctor about the leg, and records from the clinic the family attended showed the clinic tried eight times between April 28 and May 14 to contact Martinez or the boy's family.

Two doctors from the Dane County Medical Examiner's office watched a video investigators made of Ashley re-creating the fall he said he took with the boy. Both found it inconsistent with the boy's injuries. Told of their opinions, Ashley maintained nothing else had happened.

But more information slowly came out during a June 24 police interview with Ashley.

"He kept crying," Ashley said. "Just wouldn't stop crying."

Ashley said he was trying to calm the boy, and in doing so, "I just shook him a little bit. I didn't think I shook him hard, or anything like that." He said the boy didn't strike anything while being shaken.