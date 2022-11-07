Fatal stabbing in June on Madison's Far East Side deemed justified

A woman who stabbed her partner to death in June on Madison's Far East Side will not be charged with a crime after the Dane County District Attorney's office deemed the killing justified, Madison police said Monday.

Trevon M. Davis-Williams, 23, of Dodgeville , died at the hospital after being stabbed in the chest at an apartment in the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive before 5:30 a.m. on June 12.

Police said Davis-Williams was in a relationship with the woman they believed responsible. Her name was not released as she's been cleared of any criminal culpability. She was not at the scene of the stabbing when police arrived but was later taken into custody on a probation violation. The couple's child was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing was discovered but was unharmed and referred to county Child Protective Services.