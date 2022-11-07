Fatal stabbing in June on Madison's Far East Side deemed justified

A woman who stabbed her partner to death in June on Madison's Far East Side will not be charged with a crime after the Dane County District Attorney's office deemed the killing justified, Madison police said Monday.
Trevon M. Davis-Williams, 23, of Dodgeville, died at the hospital after being stabbed in the chest at an apartment in the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive before 5:30 a.m. on June 12.
Police said Davis-Williams was in a relationship with the woman they believed responsible. Her name was not released as she's been cleared of any criminal culpability. She was not at the scene of the stabbing when police arrived but was later taken into custody on a probation violation. The couple's child was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing was discovered but was unharmed and referred to county Child Protective Services.
Photos: Waukesha parade killings defendant Darrell Brooks Jr. stands trial
Darrell Brooks attempts to get the court's attention as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom due to his continuous interruptions of Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow during his trial Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Darrell Brooks attempts to get the court's attention as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom due to his continuous interruptions of Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Darrell Brooks attempts to get the court's attention as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom due to his continuous interruptions of Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow during his trial Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow addresses Darrell Brooks during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Darrell Brooks appears via video from an adjacent courtroom due to his continuous interruptions during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Waukesha County district attorney Susan Opper holds a sweatshirt that was worn by Darrell Brooks during closing arguments in his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Darrell Brooks argues with the judge before making his closing arguments in his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Mark Hoffman
Darrell Brooks takes a moment to compose himself after making his opening statement to the jury Thursday during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court. Brooks, who is representing himself, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
SCOTT ASH, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Darrell Brooks fights back tears as he makes his opening statement to the jury Thursday during his trial in Waukesha.
SCOTT ASH, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Sue Opper, Waukesha County district attorney, retrieves physical evidence to present to Kyle Becker, warrant specialist with the Waukesha Police Department, during Darrell Brooks' trial.
Ebony Cox, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Darrell Brooks gestures as he appears via video from an adjacent courtroom after being removed by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, on screen to the right, for repeated interruptions in a Waukesha County Circuit Court during the third day of his trial in Waukesha, Wis., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year. (Scott Ash/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Scott Ash
Darrell Brooks sits in another courtroom with his shirt off after being removed from the courtroom where his trial began Thursday for continuously interrupting Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, on screen to the right.
Angela Peterson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.