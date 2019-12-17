Fatal shooting Saturday started as drug deal, witness told police; bail set at $1 million

The shooting death of a Dodgeville man last weekend on Madison's Near West Side began as a drug transaction that became violent when the would-be drug seller pulled out a gun to rob the buyers, then shot one of them, according to a document filed in the case and released Tuesday.

Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges Monday against Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, of Madison, who is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death Saturday of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18. Holum died shortly after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.

Bail for Hamilton was set Tuesday at $1 million during a brief court appearance, where no details of the shooting incident were discussed. Assistant District Attorney William Brown said he expects to file a criminal complaint in the case by Monday, when Hamilton is scheduled to next appear in court.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case over the weekend and released Tuesday by the district attorney's office, police were sent at 1:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Spruce Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Holum with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UW Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.