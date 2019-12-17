Fatal shooting Saturday started as drug deal, witness told police; bail set at $1 million

The shooting death of a Dodgeville man last weekend on Madison's Near West Side began as a drug transaction that became violent when the would-be drug seller pulled out a gun to rob the buyers, then shot one of them, according to a document filed in the case and released Tuesday.
Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges Monday against Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, of Madison, who is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death Saturday of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18. Holum died shortly after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.
Bail for Hamilton was set Tuesday at $1 million during a brief court appearance, where no details of the shooting incident were discussed. Assistant District Attorney William Brown said he expects to file a criminal complaint in the case by Monday, when Hamilton is scheduled to next appear in court.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case over the weekend and released Tuesday by the district attorney's office, police were sent at 1:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Spruce Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found Holum with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UW Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:56 p.m.
A witness said Holum was in the driver's seat of a car and that a round went through the back of the seat and struck Holum, the affidavit states.
The witness told police the group in the car with Holum was meeting Hamilton to buy drugs, according to the affidavit. While the transaction was happening, the witness said, Hamilton pulled out a handgun and said several times, "Give me everything you have." The witness said Hamilton pointed the gun at everyone in the car, then aimed it at Holum and fired twice from a distance of about five feet, the affidavit states.
Immediately after the shooting, the witness told police, Holum yelled, "I just got shot."
The witness identified Hamilton in a photo array and knew him by name. Police found 9mm shell casings at the scene where the witness said the shooting happened, the affidavit states.
Hamilton was arrested on Saturday about two hours after the shooting on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
At the time of the shooting, Hamilton was a participant in the Deferred Prosecution Program, part of the Dane County District Attorney's Office, as a result of a guilty plea in a forgery case earlier this year. A criminal complaint in the forgery case states Hamilton had given a bartender at State Street Brats a counterfeit $50 bill on June 27, 2018.
The complaint states police soon located Hamilton and found he was carrying marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, along with $250 in counterfeit currency.
In a letter filed in the forgery case Tuesday, Deferred Prosecution Unit director Melvin Juette informed Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that Hamilton was being dismissed from the program because new charges were being issued against him, which Juette said include first-degree reckless homicide, for events on Saturday.
Participation in the program requires that a defendant not have any pending or open criminal matters filed or under review, Juette's letter notes.
Hamilton's deferred prosecution agreement had required that he be evaluated for substance abuse and mental health needs and complete any treatment, and that he not use or possess alcohol or controlled substances, that he submit to drug testing, pay restitution, get his high school equivalency degree, and complete four written assignments and a letter of apology, among other conditions.
Had Hamilton completed the yearlong program the forgery charge to which he pleaded guilty would have been dismissed.
Police on Monday confirmed Hamilton is the son of Marcus T. Hamilton, who at age 30 was shot to death on June 29, 2008, during a robbery at his apartment on Tempe Drive in Madison. The younger Marcus Hamilton, then 9 years old, was in the apartment when it happened.
Two men were convicted for the robbery and shooting and sentenced to prison.