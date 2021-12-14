Fatal shooting and drug delivery related to overdose death brings 13-year prison sentence

A man who was free on bail for a drug delivery linked to a fatal overdose, then shot and killed another man he believed was a threat, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.
Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara told Anthony M. Young, 34, of Stoughton, that he needs to be confined not only to address his own drug issues but to protect the public.
Last year, Young was charged with delivery of a controlled substance related to the June 30, 2019, death of Ryan Ganahl, 40, which was in part attributed to fentanyl pills he had purchased from Young. Young's bail was set originally at $1,000 but lowered in January 2021 by McNamara to $500, which Young posted.
About a month later, on Feb. 23, Young sold what was said to be a bottle of promethazine cough syrup, which is sometimes combined with opiates, to Shanton S. Robinson, 29, of Marshall, who believed Young had defrauded him.
Robinson tracked down Young, and when Robinson arrived at a duplex in Sun Prairie, Young believed Robinson was armed and shot at him through the front door. There is no evidence Robinson was armed. Robinson was taken by friends to a Madison clinic and transferred to a hospital, where he died.
"At the time you were on bond and in the community," McNamara said, "on my responsibility. It was my case. While you were in the community, even though I could have prevented that, you killed Mr. Robinson, and you were still selling drugs" despite being out on bail for drug-related crime.
"You just kept on in the trade, in the business," McNamara said, "to the point you were protecting your business with a gun. That's a degree of self-centeredness that's dangerous."
Ganahl's father, John Ganahl, was blunter in a statement he made in court concerning the drug conviction related to his son's death.
"To pretend via statute this is a victimless crime is as absurd as Anthony Michael Young's innocence," he said. "Anthony Michael Young stole my son from me. I am your victim. I will do everything in my power to get this criminal, Anthony Michael Young, off the street and in jail for as long as possible."
"He belongs in prison," Ganahl said. "I hope he rots there."
Young was not charged with causing Ryan Ganahl's death. For Robinson's death, Young was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Under a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty in October to second-degree reckless homicide.
McNamara sentenced him to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the homicide, followed by three years in prison and three years of extended supervision for drug delivery.
That was short of the maximum sentence for the reckless homicide conviction -- 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision -- sought by Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell. He also sought a consecutive three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for the drug conviction.
"He sells drugs and people die," Powell said.
Young's attorney, Reed Cornia, asked that Young get five years in prison for the shooting, with 10 years of extended supervision, followed by 10 years of probation for the drug crime. That would have put Young under supervision for 20 years.
Cornia said Young has his own drug addiction and was selling drugs in order to fund his own consumption. Cornia said a prison sentence would be the start of Young's rehabilitation, which he would complete in the community under the eye of the state Department of Corrections.
"When he's sober and clean he's a good worker," Cornia said. "When he's not, history has shown he cannot maintain a job."
Young's mother, Melissa Baker, said the son she had at 14 had a rough upbringing that led him to use drugs. Despite it, she said, he "turned out to be a good young man."
"Drugs have literally destroyed his life," Baker said. "Were it not for the drugs, we wouldn't be sitting here."