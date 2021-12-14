Fatal shooting and drug delivery related to overdose death brings 13-year prison sentence

A man who was free on bail for a drug delivery linked to a fatal overdose, then shot and killed another man he believed was a threat, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara told Anthony M. Young, 34, of Stoughton, that he needs to be confined not only to address his own drug issues but to protect the public.

Last year, Young was charged with delivery of a controlled substance related to the June 30, 2019, death of Ryan Ganahl, 40, which was in part attributed to fentanyl pills he had purchased from Young. Young's bail was set originally at $1,000 but lowered in January 2021 by McNamara to $500, which Young posted.

About a month later, on Feb. 23, Young sold what was said to be a bottle of promethazine cough syrup, which is sometimes combined with opiates, to Shanton S. Robinson, 29, of Marshall, who believed Young had defrauded him.

Robinson tracked down Young, and when Robinson arrived at a duplex in Sun Prairie, Young believed Robinson was armed and shot at him through the front door. There is no evidence Robinson was armed. Robinson was taken by friends to a Madison clinic and transferred to a hospital, where he died.