Fatal shooting after drug deal turned into robbery attempt brings reckless homicide charge, DA decides

A Madison man arrested after a fatal shooting on Dec. 14 on Madison’s Near West Side was charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, instead of the first-degree intentional homicide charge he had tentatively faced after his arrest.
Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, charged with the shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, of Dodgeville, during a marijuana deal that witnesses said turned into a robbery, was also charged with four counts of attempted armed robbery, four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and felony bail jumping.
A second man, Brandon E. Hernandez, 18, of Madison, was charged in the same criminal complaint with harboring or aiding a felon. Hernandez was arrested last week but was released from jail Friday on a signature bond.
In the absence of a first-degree intentional homicide charge, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set Hamilton’s bail Monday at $250,000. Hanson had set bail last week at $1 million but said the lesser homicide charge warranted the bail reduction.
First-degree reckless homicide carries a maximum sentence of 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, with the earliest parole consideration possible after serving 20 years. Each attempted armed robbery charge carries up to 20 years, while each reckless endangerment charge carries up to 12½ years.
According to the complaint:
A 15-year-old girl who was in the car with Holum told police she and the others had driven to Madison to buy marijuana when a man got into the backseat through the rear driver’s-side door, pulled out a pistol and started pointing it at everyone inside the car. The girl was in the car with four other people at the time, including Holum, who was in the driver’s seat.
She said the man pistol-whipped a 17-year-old boy in the car after pulling out the gun.
“Give me everything you have,” the girl said the man told the group.
The girl said the man’s name was Marcus, and later identified Hamilton as that man.
A 16-year-old boy told police he had met Hamilton before on State Street. After Hamilton pulled out his gun, the boy said, those seated in the back seat shifted, causing Hamilton to fall out of the car from the back seat. He heard someone yell “drive, drive, drive,” and then heard gunshots as the car sped away from Hamilton. He heard Holum say in a weak voice, “I have been shot,” then saw his body become limp.
Other occupants in the car, which included a 16-year-old girl, were able to pull the car to the side of the road. They pulled Holum from the car and began giving him chest compressions.
The 17-year-old boy said he had been in contact with Hamilton on Snapchat because he had been buying marijuana from Hamilton since meeting him in the summer. They arranged to meet in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, which Hamilton had claimed was near his grandmother’s house.
The boy said Hamilton pistol-whipped him during the robbery, before the shooting, because he told Hamilton he wasn’t going to give him anything. He later told police he had kicked Hamilton in the face in order to get Hamilton out of the car.
Hamilton, who fled in a waiting car, was arrested hours later outside a home on Powers Avenue, on Madison’s East Side.
In an interview with police, Hernandez, who was driving the car in which Hamilton fled, told police Hamilton came running back to the car, telling him, “I tweaked.” He said he saw Hamilton pull a gun with an extended magazine from his waistband and put it into a backpack. They drove around, Hernandez told police, trying to find a place for Hamilton to hide, and said Hamilton was ultimately dropped off in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood on Madison’s East Side.
