Fatal shooting after drug deal turned into robbery attempt brings reckless homicide charge, DA decides

According to the complaint:

A 15-year-old girl who was in the car with Holum told police she and the others had driven to Madison to buy marijuana when a man got into the backseat through the rear driver’s-side door, pulled out a pistol and started pointing it at everyone inside the car. The girl was in the car with four other people at the time, including Holum, who was in the driver’s seat.

She said the man pistol-whipped a 17-year-old boy in the car after pulling out the gun.

“Give me everything you have,” the girl said the man told the group.

The girl said the man’s name was Marcus, and later identified Hamilton as that man.

A 16-year-old boy told police he had met Hamilton before on State Street. After Hamilton pulled out his gun, the boy said, those seated in the back seat shifted, causing Hamilton to fall out of the car from the back seat. He heard someone yell “drive, drive, drive,” and then heard gunshots as the car sped away from Hamilton. He heard Holum say in a weak voice, “I have been shot,” then saw his body become limp.

Other occupants in the car, which included a 16-year-old girl, were able to pull the car to the side of the road. They pulled Holum from the car and began giving him chest compressions.