Fatal kick to dog results in year-long prison term

A Dane County judge sentenced a man who kicked a dog and caused its death to a year in prison, finding the punishment proposed under a plea agreement to be insufficient for an incident in which "the outcome is too extreme."

Ishmael L. Moran, charged with animal mistreatment causing death for a Feb. 1 incident outside Porchlight, 306 N. Brooks St., where Moran was living. According to a criminal complaint, Moran kicked another tenant's Yorkshire terrier, then told him, "the dog deserved it," a criminal complaint states.

The dog, Bella, died from rib fractures and internal injuries.

Moran, 32, of Madison, pleaded guilty Thursday to the animal mistreatment charge. As proposed under a plea agreement between Assistant District Attorney Paul Humphrey and Moran's attorney, Michael Curran, Moran would have been sentenced to 30 months of probation. As a condition of the probation, he would have spent 150 days in jail, shortened to 17 days by the time he has spent in jail since February.

But Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said while she normally sees probation as the "right option," she said it was inappropriate here. Moran's actions, she said, were "too extreme, and the outcome was too extreme."